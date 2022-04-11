2 Dead, 40 Trapped After Two Cable Cars Collide Mid-Air in Jharkhand

At least two people were killed after cable cars on a ropeway collided with each other at Trikut hills in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday, 10 April. Rescue operations by the Indian Air Force are underway at the site.

As many as 40 persons are still feared trapped mid air, inside 12 ropeway trolleys. Eight people have been rescued so far in the rescue operation, as per the district authorities. The collision had taken place at 4:30 pm on Sunday.