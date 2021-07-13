Post Rejig, Irani, 2 Others Inducted Into Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs

The Narendra Modi administration on Tuesday, 13 July, re-organised Cabinet Committees in the country and inducted Environment and Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Woman and Child Development Smriti Irani, Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in the crucial Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA).

Headed by PM Modi, the CCPA also includes Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh.