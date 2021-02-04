Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exam to Commence from 7 June

Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Adimulapu Suresh on Wednesday, 3 February announced the dates of board examination for Class 10 students.
The examinations for regular, private, vocational and other candidates will take place in a single session from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.
Syllabus for Class 10 board exams has been reduced by 35 percent, in order to provide some relief to the students. 5 June will be the last day of school for students of Class 10.
Final exams for students of Classes 1 to 9 have been scheduled from 3 May to 10 May 2021.
Summer vacations for these classes have been scheduled from 16 May to 30 May, and the 2021-22 academic year starts from 1 July.
(With inputs from IANS)
