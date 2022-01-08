'Analysing Niraj Bishnoi's Role in Sulli Deals App Case': Delhi Police

After the arrest of 21-year-old Niraj Bishnoi, touted as the “main conspirator of the Bulli Bai app on Github,” by the Delhi Police from Assam’s Jorhat, police have claimed that he is “one of the players of Sulli Deals.”
(Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
After the arrest of 21-year-old Niraj Bishnoi, touted as the “main conspirator of the Bulli Bai app on Github,” by the Delhi Police from Assam’s Jorhat, police have claimed that he is “one of the players of Sulli Deals.” A senior Delhi Police officer told The Quint that “whether Bishnoi is the creator of the Sulli Deals app or not is being figured out.”
The arrest was done by Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit on Wednesday, 5 January, at 11 pm from his house in Jorhat. “Currently, we are analysing deleted data on his laptop,” said a senior Delhi Police officer on condition of anonymity.
In July last year, both Noida and Delhi Police registered FIRs against unknown persons for creating an app on Github called “Sulli Deals” in which photos of several Muslim women were uploaded accompanied by “Deal of the day” written.
In a press statement on Friday, DCP (IFSO) KPS Malhotra said that Bishnoi had created multiple Twitter accounts, and one of them, “@giyu007 came into light, when the Sulli Deal case was under investigation. Through this handle, he tried to plant some information regarding the possible originator of Sulli Deals app. During this time, he also created a fake profile of a girl and tried to communicate to the investigating agency as a news reporter.”
Police claimed that during interrogation, Bishnoi keeps saying that he will “hurt” himself.
