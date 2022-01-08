'Analysing Niraj Bishnoi's Role in Sulli Deals App Case': Delhi Police

After the arrest of 21-year-old Niraj Bishnoi, touted as the “main conspirator of the Bulli Bai app on Github,” by the Delhi Police from Assam’s Jorhat, police have claimed that he is “one of the players of Sulli Deals.” A senior Delhi Police officer told The Quint that “whether Bishnoi is the creator of the Sulli Deals app or not is being figured out.”

The arrest was done by Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit on Wednesday, 5 January, at 11 pm from his house in Jorhat. “Currently, we are analysing deleted data on his laptop,” said a senior Delhi Police officer on condition of anonymity.