Bulli Bai App Case: Mumbai Court Grants Bail to Neeraj Bishnoi, Two Others

Neeraj Bishnoi, one of the main conspirators in the Bulli Bai case, arrived in Delhi after being arrested by Delhi Police from Assam on Thursday, 6 January.
Mumbai Sessions Court on Tuesday, 21 June, granted bail to three accused in the 'Bulli Bai' case, namely Neeraj Bishnoi, Aumkareshwar Thakur, and Neeraj Singh.
After Tuesday's order, all the accused in the Mumbai Police case have been granted bail.
The 21-year-old Bishnoi, is allegedly the mastermind behind the app, and Aumkareshwar Thakur is the one behind 'Sulli Deals' app.
According to news agency PTI, Bishnoi reportedly claimed he had been falsely implicated in the case, and sought parity as his co-accused had been given bail.
In April, the Bandra magistrate court in the metropolis had granted bail to three other accused – Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh and Mayank Agarwal.
The charge sheet also said he was the first to share the link of GitHub's Bulli Bai app on his Twitter group, and that members of the group were fully aware that the app was targeting Muslim women.
