Budget 2022: Defence Min Tops List With 5.25 Lakh Cr, Railways Get 1.4 Lakh Cr

Union Budget 2022.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday, 1 February.
We look at the ministry-wise expenditure in this year's budget.
The Ministry of Defence, like in last year's budget, received the highest allocation with Rs 5,25,166.15 crore.
This is an increase from last year's allocation, which was Rs 4,78,196 crore.
After the Defence Ministry, the most money was allocated to the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distributions Ministry – Rs 2,17,684.46 crore.
In the 2021 budget, too, the ministry had been ranked second, with Rs 2,56,948 crore.
Unlike last year's budget, which saw the Ministry of Home Affairs ranked third on the list, this year's budget allocated the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways the third highest amount of money, with an approximately 81 lakh crore increase from last year.
This ministry had received Rs 1,18,101 crore last year (and was ranked sixth on the list), compared to Rs 1,99,107.71 crore in this year's budget (ranked third).
The Ministry of Home Affairs comes fourth, and was allocated Rs 1,85,776.55 crore, a slight increase from last year's number, Rs 1,66,547 crore.
2021 Budget allocations.
The Ministry of Railways, ranked fifth, has been allocated Rs 1,40,367.13 crore.
It is an approximately Rs 30 lakh crore increase from last year's budget's allocation of Rs 1,10,055 crore, in which it was ranked seventh.
Ranked sixth, the Ministry of Rural Development has been allocated Rs 1,38,203.63 crore, which is just less than a Rs 5 lakh crore increase from last budget's Rs 1,33,690 crore.
Last year, this ministry had been ranked fourth.
|Ministry
|2022 Bugdet Rank
|2021 Bugdet Rank
|Ministry of Defence
|1
|1
|Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
|2
|2
|Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
|3
|6
|Ministry of Home Affairs
|4
|3
|Ministry of Railways
|5
|7
|Ministry of Rural Development
|6
|4
|Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare
|7
|5
|Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers
|8
|9
Then follow the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers (ranked seventh), and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare (ranked eighth). They have been allocated Rs. 1,32,513.62 crore and Rs 1,07,715.38 crore respectively.
In last year's budget, these ministries had been allocated Rs 80,715 crore (ranked ninth) and Rs 1,31,531 crore (ranked fifth).
Finally, another important ministry - the Minority Affairs Ministry - was allocated Rs 5020.50 crore in the 2022 Budget.
That is Rs 674.05 crore more than last year's figures, that is Rs 4346.45 crore.
The exact figures for the Health Ministry and the Education Ministry have not been released yet.
