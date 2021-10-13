BSF Jurisdiction Extended in West Bengal, Punjab and Assam: Reports

The jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) has been extended in the states of West Bengal, Punjab and Assam, according to news media reports. The Home Ministry has carried out this extension, thereby, giving the BSF powers of arrest, search and seizure deeper inside the states, reported the Times of India (TOI).

Further, according to reports, the area of jurisdiction is now a “50 km belt” running parallel to the national border in these states. Previously, in according with Section 139 of the Border Security Force Act 1968, it was a 15 km belt.