India vs Pak, Women's World Cup: Mithali Elects to Bat First in Opening Match

India are looking to win their first ICC trophy here after finishing as the losing finalists in the 2017 ICC ODI World Cup and the 2020 T20 World Cup.

Like it is with the men's team, the India women's and Pakistani teams also end up playing each other only at ICC or continental events due to the political tension between the two neighbouring countries. They last faced-off in the format at the 2017 World Cup, where India won by 95 runs after bowling Pakistan out for 74.

Based on their current ICC rankings, India (4th) are favourites going into the match, against Pakistan who are ranked 8th.