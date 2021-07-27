UK High Court Declares Vijay Mallya Bankrupt

A Chancery Division of the High Court in London on Monday, 26 July, declared businessman Vijay Mallya as bankrupt.

Chief Insolvencies and Companies Court (ICC) Judge Michael Briggs ruled, "As at 15:42 (UK time), I adjudicate Dr Mallya bankrupt," news agency PTI reported.

This ruling paves the way for a consortium of Indian banks, headed by the State Bank of India (SBI) to begin recovering the debt owed by the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

Represented by the law firm TLT LLP and barrister Marcia Shekerdemian, the association of India banks had sought for the bankruptcy order against the former businessman.