‘There Can’t Be a Shortcut’: UK Court on Vijay Mallya Extradition

“Extradition is a mixture of an administrative and a judicial process, and so it goes to the courts. The Home Secretary has done what needs to be done from the executive's point of view in the case of Vijay Mallya. But it (the matter) is part of a judicial process and our courts work their way through those processes. It is something controlled by the judges,” NDTV quoted him as saying.

Vijay Mallya has been based in the UK since March 2016 and remains on bail on an extradition warrant executed three years ago by the Scotland Yard on 18 April 2017.