Bride's Sister Killed, 10 Injured in Firing at Marriage Function in Etah

The sister of a bride was killed and 10 people were injured when gunshots were fired during a quarrel at a marriage function in Uttar Pradesh's Etah in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
Superintendent of Police (SP), Etah, Udai Singh said the incident occurred in Fardpur village under the Jasrathpur police station limits.
Sudha was the bride's elder sister. The condition of three of the injured is said to be critical.
Police have lodged an FIR against some local people.