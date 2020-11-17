BRICS: PM Modi to Attend Virtual Meet Today, Will Face Xi Jinping

The summit is being held in the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of the UN and in the midst of the pandemic. The Quint Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping to face each other for second time | (Photo: PTI) India The summit is being held in the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of the UN and in the midst of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra will virtually attend the 12th edition of BRICS Summit hosted by Russia, under the theme 'Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth' on Tuesday, 17 November.

The summit is being held in the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a press release stated that PM Narendra Modi will be attending the virtual summit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Leaders would be discussing intra-BRICS cooperation and key issues in the global context, including the reform of the multilateral system, measures to mitigate the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation in Counter Terrorism, trade, health, energy and people to people exchanges.” Ministry of External Affairs

PM Modi to Face China President

Prime Minister Modi will face Chinese President Xi Jinping for the second time after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, amid ongoing border disputes. The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will discuss the state and prospects of cooperation within BRICS, exchange views on relevant current issues on the international and regional agenda, the Russian foreign ministry stated.