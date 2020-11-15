Russia’s COVID Vaccine May Reach Kanpur Next Week for Trials

Sputnik V is likely to reach Kanpur next week for Phase 2 and Phase 3 human clinical trials.

Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V is likely to reach the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College in Kanpur next week for Phase 2 and Phase 3 of human clinical trials, The Indian Express reported on Sunday, 15 November.

Speaking to news agency PTI, college principal R B Kamal said that the human clinical trials of the vaccine will start from next week.

“As many as 180 volunteers have registered for the trials. Head of the research Saurabh Agarwal will determine the dosage of the vaccine to be administered. One dose will be administered and the condition of volunteers will be monitored to determine whether they need further doses or not,” he said.