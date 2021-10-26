Amid Bribery Allegations, NCB’s Sameer Wankhede Visits Delhi Office

NCB officer Sameer Wankhede arrives at NCB office in New Delhi on Tuesday, 26 October.
(Photo: Anupam Gautam/IANS)
Amid allegations made by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik of an “extortion racket” being run by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, the latter on Tuesday, 26 October, reached the head office in Delhi to meet NCB chief SN Pradhan.
Wankhede reached Delhi on Monday night to meet the Director General of NCB. As per reports, Wankhede may be questioned on the bribery allegations.
DDG Gyaneshwar Singh, however, said, “I have not called anyone today... If I have to question him, I will call him,” news agency ANI reported.
Meanwhile, some people gathered outside the NCB office in Delhi to show support for Sameer Wankhede.
Malik, on Tuesday, released a letter he received from an unnamed NCB official to continue his attack on anti-drugs agency and on Sameer Wankhede, stating that Wankhede violated rules in as many as 26 cases.
Malik has also accused Wankhede of illegally intercepting the mobile phones of some people through two private people in Mumbai and Thane.
While interacting with the media after reaching Delhi on Monday night, Wankhede refuted the allegations against him as "baseless”.
(With inputs from ANI.)
