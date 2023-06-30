AISA Leaders Allege Detention Ahead of PM Modi's DU Visit, Delhi Police Denies

AISA has demanded that the detention should be considered illegal confinement along with a breach of personal space and privacy.
Anjali Sharma and Abhigyan Gandhi, leaders of the All India Students' Association (AISA), have claimed that they were "detained" by the Delhi police on 30 June, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the University of Delhi for its centenary celebrations.
Gandhi, a resident of Kalyan Vihar in north Delhi, told The Quint, "Around 9.30 am on Friday, some officers from the Model Town police station came to our house and asked us to accompany them to the police station. When we refused, they detained us inside the house. We weren't allowed to leave for hours. It was only around 1.30 pm that they left."
Sharma, who is a also a resident of Kalyan Vihar, too, took to Twitter and claimed that the police converted the North Campus into a "cantonment" ahead of the Prime Minister's visit.
She also shared a photo of Delhi Police officials sitting outside her house.
The locality where Gandhi and Sharma live falls under the jurisdiction of DCP (North West) Jitendra Kumar Meena. He told The Quint, "I am not aware of any such detentions."
In a video message recorded from his home, Gandhi narrated the chronology of events.
In a letter written to the Subdivisional Magistrate of Delhi, AISA President N Sai Balaji alleged that the detention was illegal and the police officers "refused to show any written orders" regarding the same.
"We request the police personnel to present the order for preventive detention. Otherwise, the detention should be considered illegal confinement along with a breach of personal space and privacy," the letter said.
In a letter dated 30 June, DU's Academic Council registered a protest against the Prime Minister's visit to the campus.
Several members of the Academic Council also alleged that they were not extended a formal invitation to the valedictory program.
"In a serious violation of democratic rights, the authorities have snuffed out any form of dissent which would expose the visiting PM to questions about his regime's accountability. In this light, we find that several Academic Council members were not extended a formal invitation to the valedictory program; that colleges were instructed to create a captive audience of students and staff as well as to implement directives against the wearing of black clothes so as to erase any signs of dissent; that several colleges issued directives for compulsory attendance; and that the police denied teachers and students any space to register their protest," the letter added.
