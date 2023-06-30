AISA Leaders Allege Detention Ahead of PM Modi's DU Visit, Delhi Police Denies

Anjali Sharma and Abhigyan Gandhi, leaders of the All India Students' Association (AISA), have claimed that they were "detained" by the Delhi police on 30 June, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the University of Delhi for its centenary celebrations.

Gandhi, a resident of Kalyan Vihar in north Delhi, told The Quint, "Around 9.30 am on Friday, some officers from the Model Town police station came to our house and asked us to accompany them to the police station. When we refused, they detained us inside the house. We weren't allowed to leave for hours. It was only around 1.30 pm that they left."

Sharma, who is a also a resident of Kalyan Vihar, too, took to Twitter and claimed that the police converted the North Campus into a "cantonment" ahead of the Prime Minister's visit.

She also shared a photo of Delhi Police officials sitting outside her house.