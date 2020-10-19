Assam-Mizoram Border Clash: Centre to Meet Chief Secys of States

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla will hold a meeting, via video conference, with the Chief Secretaries of Assam and Mizoram on Monday, 19 October, following the latter's complaint of Assam's "transgressions" along the inter-state border.

Several people were injured after the people of the two states engaged in a violent clash on Sunday. The situation is now under control in the Kolasib district of Mizoram and Cachar district of Assam, NDTV reported. The Assam government in its press release stated that Forest and Environment minister Parimal Suklabaidya along with senior officials visited Lailapur on Sunday and took stock of the situation, the minister also assured its residents that the administration would come to their aid, IANS reported.

Meanwhile, Mizoram government in its release stated that it is also actively engaging with the Assam government to resolve the current issues at the state border, apart from approaching the Union Home Ministry.

“In order to instil a sense of security to the distraught residents of the affected border areas and also to prevent any other untoward incident, security has been beefed up in these areas,” Mizoram government stated in the press release.

It said that the Cabinet expressed regret over the “unilateral and provocative acts of disturbing public peace and harmony” in at three locations – Thinghlun, Saihapui 'V' and Vairengte – of the state by officials of Assam's Cachar and Karimganj districts and expected that the Assam government would take urgent measures to restore normalcy in these areas, reported IANS.

CM Sonowal Briefs PMO

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday apprised the Prime Minister's Office and Union Home Ministry about the prevailing situation at the Assam-Mizoram border, a state government release said. Sonowal also spoke to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and addressed the border issues. Sonowal stressed on joint efforts to resolve the dispute amicably, NDTV reported. The Mizoram CM has also assured to maintain peace at the state border.

What Happened at Assam-Mizoram Border?

Clashes broke out after some people from the Mizoram side torched some huts made by Lailapur residents on a disputed portion of the border between the two states, reported NDTV. In Mizoram, Kolasib Deputy Commissioner H Lalthlangliana said that seven Mizo civilians were injured in the incident which took place on Saturday afternoon at Vairengte and Lailapur border after attacks on Mizoram security personnel by the villagers of Assam's Lailapur.

He also said that several "misleading messages" are being circulated regarding the incident and action would be taken for such misuse of social media. Cachar Superintendent of Police Bhanwar Lal Meena, who had rushed to the spot after the incident on Saturday night, said: "We are taking all possible steps to ensure such incidents do not recur in near future. We have also established contacts with our counterparts in Mizoram."

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Southern Assam, Dilip Kumar Dey earlier during the day told IANS that a COVID-19 testing centre was set up by Mizoram government at Lailapur, 1.5 km inside the Assamese territory, on Friday, to test samples of Mizoram-bound truckers and other people.

“The testing centre was set up unilaterally and under the pressure of Mizoram’s NGOs,” he said, adding that the Cachar police had strongly objected to setting-up of the centre without permission of the Assam government.

Following this, some people from Mizoram came to Lailapur on Saturday and attacked the truck drivers, villagers and burnt more than 15 small shops-cum-houses, the DIG said.

(With inputs from IANS and NDTV)