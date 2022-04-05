No Money for Bail Bond, Kashmiri Students Who 'Hailed' Pak T20 Win Await Release

“In the last 5 months, we have been on our toes struggling to get our wards out of jail. But the bail plea was not being heard repeatedly for a long period,” the relatives of the three told The Quint.

Finally, on 30 March, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to them after a long wait of five months. However, the bail order has “failed” to bring joy to their family members because the trio is still behind bars, owing to the lack of money to be paid as a surety deposit.

“Eight days have passed after the bail was granted by the honourable court, but their release from jail still seems a distant dream because the court has asked us to deposit six lakh rupees as a surety deposit,” Yaseen said.