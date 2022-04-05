No Money for Bail Bond, Kashmiri Students Who 'Hailed' Pak T20 Win Await Release

Hafeeza, Showkat's mother, holding a mobile phone displaying his pic.
(Photo: Ishfaq Majeed Wani)
Abject poverty, and the yearning to meet their wards, has literally pushed the families of three Kashmiri students who have been in Agra Central Jail for the past 160 days in a sedition case to the point of begging.
The three students – Showkat Ahmad Ghani, Arshad Yousuf Paul and Inayat Altaf Sheikh continue to be in jail even after being granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on 30 March.
“I had come here to meet my nephew after the COVID restrictions were over,” Mohammad Yaseen Paul, Arshad Yousuf's uncle told The Quint over the phone, adding that the next day, "the hearing of the case was supposed to happen and luckily the trio were granted bail.”
“In the last 5 months, we have been on our toes struggling to get our wards out of jail. But the bail plea was not being heard repeatedly for a long period,” the relatives of the three told The Quint.
Finally, on 30 March, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to them after a long wait of five months. However, the bail order has “failed” to bring joy to their family members because the trio is still behind bars, owing to the lack of money to be paid as a surety deposit.
“Eight days have passed after the bail was granted by the honourable court, but their release from jail still seems a distant dream because the court has asked us to deposit six lakh rupees as a surety deposit,” Yaseen said.
“They don’t have any means of earnings, so it is going to be impossible to get together a hefty money of two lakh rupees in cash to pay as a surety deposit,” Yaseen told The Quint.
In an interview with The Quint, his family had said that Paul was good at studies and they had pinned hopes on him to change their situation after securing a good job.
"However, the nightmarish ordeal of the last few months has shattered her dreams,” Arshad's uncle added.
Arshad Paul's family sitting together.
“Given the sensitivity and current dispensations, it is really difficult to find such six people who will come along with a surety deposit miles away in rescue of my nephew and his two colleagues,” he continued.
Over the last eight days, the family members have been running from pillar to post to persuade people to act as a saviour for their children, but all in vain.
“Given the fear and sensitivity related to the case, who will come as a saviour at this time? We have approached too many people but everyone has turned down our request,” he said.
“Besides, we have been literally begging for monetary help, but as of now, we have miserably failed to do so,” he said, adding that they had planned to submit property documents as a surety deposit but it will take months together to get the revenue extracts and other documents.
Back home, their families are equally depressed and clueless.
Showkat's mother, Hafeeza, told The Quint:
“Only a mother can understand the pain I am going through,” she said hopelessly.
On 30 March, the court while granting bail to the students, observed, “Unity of India is not made of bamboo reeds which will bend to the passing winds of empty slogans.”
The families of the trio, while talking to The Quint, had accused the authorities of booking them under false and fabricated cases.
“How can a WhatsApp status land our kids in jail?” they asked.
“Arshad has no criminal record nor is any FIR registered against him at his home. He doesn’t even care about cricket. This is his misfortune to say the least,” said Hilal Ahmad Paul, Arshad’s relative.
Soon after the detention of the trio, the Uttar Pradesh police had accused the trio of promoting “enmity” between two groups and creating or publishing content to promote “enmity”, however the college authorities had vehemently denied these charges.
Following their detention, the families had written to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, but all in vain. UP CM, Yogi Adityanath, had ordered that those celebrating Pakistan’s win be booked under sedition.
Like other families struggling to pay the legal costs, Showkat's parents were forced to sell their cow to pay the legal fees.
“We have paid over two lakhs rupees as of now – from travelling charges to the lawyers' fee. We are drained completely. We have no money to offer now,” Parvaiz said.
(Ishfaq Reshi is an independent journalist based in Kashmir. He tweets @IshfaqReshi_)