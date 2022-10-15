Body of Student Found in Drain Near Galgotias University in Greater Noida

The deceased was identified as a third-year student of B.Sc Agriculture at Galgotias University.
The body of a 22-year-old student was found in a drain near Galgotias University in Greater Noida on Saturday, 15 October. The student had been missing since 12 October.
There are no apparent injuries on the body of the deceased, said the police. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.
According to Additional SP Vishal Pandey:
“The police had been searching for the student continuously. On Saturday afternoon, the student's body was found in a drain about 800 meters away from the university. "
"There are no apparent injuries on his body," he added.
" A watch and a wallet were found with his body. He had gone out with his friends on 12 October. We are currently investigating the matter.”
On 13 October, the student's maternal aunt lodged a missing complaint at the Dankaur police station. The student hails from Patna in Bihar.
