Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Body of Student Found in Drain Near Galgotias University in Greater Noida

Body of Student Found in Drain Near Galgotias University in Greater Noida

The student had been missing since 12 October.
The Quint
India
Published:

The deceased was identified as a third-year student of B.Sc Agriculture at Galgotias University. 

|

(Accessed by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The deceased was identified as a third-year student of B.Sc Agriculture at Galgotias University.&nbsp;</p></div>

The body of a 22-year-old student was found in a drain near Galgotias University in Greater Noida on Saturday, 15 October. The student had been missing since 12 October.  

There are no apparent injuries on the body of the deceased, said the police. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.  

The deceased has been identified as Yashasvi Raj, a third-year student of B.Sc Agriculture at Galgotias University.  
Also Read'His Siblings Fear School Now’: Kin of Boy Beaten to Death, Allegedly by Teacher

According to Additional SP Vishal Pandey:

“The police had been searching for the student continuously. On Saturday afternoon, the student's body was found in a drain about 800 meters away from the university. "

"There are no apparent injuries on his body," he added.

" A watch and a wallet were found with his body. He had gone out with his friends on 12 October. We are currently investigating the matter.” 

On 13 October, the student's maternal aunt lodged a missing complaint at the Dankaur police station. The student hails from Patna in Bihar.  

Also ReadIndian-Origin Student Killed in Purdue University Dorm: Who Was Varun Chheda?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT