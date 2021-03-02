Body of 12-Year-Old Girl Found Buried in Pit in UP’s Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr Police on Tuesday, 2 March, said that the body of a 12-year-old girl, who went missing days ago, has been found buried in a pit in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Anupshahar. A man has been arrested in the matter and the police are on the lookout for another, ANI reported.

Bulandshahr SSP SK Singh said that a missing complaint had been lodged on 28 February for the missing girl.