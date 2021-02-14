12 More Bodies Found in Tapovan; U’khand Glacier Burst Toll at 50

According to NDTV, these are the first bodies to be recovered from the main tunnel at the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project where more than thirty people are feared to be trapped for over a week now.

The bodies were recovered hours after rescue officials successfully drilled a 12-metre-long hole of 75 mm diameter in the intake adit tunnel.

"There is no water or slush pressure observed in the silt-flushing tunnel. However, the camera could not be inserted due to the presence of slush. Drilling of a larger diameter hole has been planned now. Meanwhile mucking from the intake adit tunnel is in progress. The diameter of bore hole shall be 250-300 mm," National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Tapovan, General Manager, RP Ahirwal told the channel.