Ahead of PM Modi's Jammu Visit, NIA Chief Visits Militant Attack Site

Two suspected JeM terrorists were killed in the attack, in which a CRPF jawan also died.
A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jammu visit, National Investigation Agency Chief Kuldiep Singh on Saturday, 23 April, visited Jammu's Sunjwan area where two suicide bombers from the banned terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in a gun battle on Friday, reported PTI.
Singh, who's the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was briefed about Friday's attack, which had also resulted in the death of a CRPF officer. Nine other officers were also injured when the militants attacked a bus carrying CRPF personnel.
The encounter started after an input was received about the presence of militants in Sunjwan. The police said they had information that militants were planning an attack in the city.
As the security forces zeroed in at the spot where the militants were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said militants targeted a bus carrying its personnel and an assistant sub-inspector was killed.
When asked if the NIA will take over investigations into the attack, Singh said that nothing can be said at the moment.
"It will depend... we will see, nothing can be said at the moment," he said.
