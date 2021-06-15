Black Day: Lakshadweep Locals Protest Praful Patel’s Island Visit

The residents of Lakshadweep observed Monday, 14 June, as 'black day,' protesting administrator Praful Khoda Patel’s visit to the Kavaratti island in the Union Territory.

Wearing black robes, holding black flags and placards, the islanders stood outside their houses, following all COVID-19 protocols.

"Call back Khoda Patel"; "Roll back anti-people, anti-environment laws and reforms"; "Lakshadweep is under Khoda Patel virus, we fight Patel with democracy” — were some of the messages the protesters conveyed.

The protest was called by the all-party ‘Save Lakshadweep Forum’, a forum to protect the islands and the indigenous population from draconian measures. They demanded the Union government call back Praful Patel and withdraw all the controversial reforms that he proposed for the islands of Lakshadweep.

According to some reports, Lok Sabha members Hibi Eden and TN Prathapan were set to meet Praful Patel in Kochi. However, the Lakshadweep administrator took a special aircraft to Agatti Island without landing in Kochi on Monday.