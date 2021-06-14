Sedition Case: Lakshadweep Filmmaker Moves HC For Pre-Arrest Bail

“The BJP leader who filed the case hails from Lakshadweep. While he betrays his native land, I will keep fighting for it. It is the betrayers who will find themselves alone tomorrow,” she added.

“Now to the people of Lakshadweep: The sea protects you and you protect it in return. What the betrayers have and what we don't is fear,” Aisha Sultana said.

Abdul Khader, in his complaint, has alleged that Sultana’s statement was an “anti-national act,” which tarnished the “patriotic image” of the Union government and had sought action against her.