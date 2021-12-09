Black Box of IAF Chopper That Went Down in Tamil Nadu Recovered, Day After Crash

The black box of the Mi-17V5 of the Indian Air Force (IAF) that crashed near Coonoor in Ooty leading to the loss of lives of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 other armed personnel, was recovered on Thursday morning.

A 25-member special team of the Air force officers led by Wing Commander R Bhardwaj recovered the black box on Thursday, reported IANS.