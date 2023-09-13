'BJP Threw Him Under The Bus' — Monu Manesar's Arrest Angers Bajrang Dal, VHP

Monu Manesar’s arrest by the Haryana Police on Tuesday has led the Bajrang Dal, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other cow vigilante groups to express their “anger and disappointment” with the BJP. They are accusing the party of “failing to protect” the murder-accused.

Monu or Mohit Yadav, was arrested by the Haryana police from Gurugram’s Manesar on Tuesday evening, in connection with allegedly making inflammatory posts on 26 August, ahead of a yatra scheduled on 28 August. Following the arrest, the Haryana police handed over Monu’s custody to Rajasthan police, which is investigating his role in the Junaid-Nasir murder case, where he is named as an accused.

However, following Monu’s arrest, self-proclaimed cow vigilantes and Bajrang Dal members have been expressing their support for the accused, along with 'disappointment’ with the BJP.