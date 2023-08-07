BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over NYT Article on Alleged NewsClick-China Links

Union Minister Anurag Thakur addressing a press conference on Monday, 7 August.
(Photo: Video Screenshot)
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, 7 August, attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a day after a report by The New York Times alleged links between tech mogul Neville Roy Singham, who finances the Indian news website NewsClick, and the Communist Party of China (CCP).
"We have been saying this about NewsClick. This is a propaganda to break India. This mohabbat ki dukan has China ka samaan,” Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said during a press conference on Monday.
The New York Times report claimed that Singham's networks fueled disinformation and influenced mainstream narratives by promoting pro-China messages.
He further said that the the "reality" of Congress, China, and NewsClick had been "exposed."
Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who was also a part of the press conference, said:
Earlier, Thakur had taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share the article by The New York Times on the issue.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)