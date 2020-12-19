Malegaon Case: Pragya Thakur Skips Court, Admitted to Hospital

An accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, BJP's Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur, on Saturday, 19 December, failed to appear before a special NIA court, PTI reported. This was the second time in the month she skipped the court date.

As per her lawyer, she was not well and was admitted in a hospital in Delhi, which is why she could not be present in the court.