BJP MP, Others Stop Show Depicting Alauddin Khilji & Padmavati in Rajasthan

“At present, the Government of India has allotted Rs 5.5 crore for the new light-and-sound show, with the scheme being implemented by the state government. We had earlier asked for the disputed portion to be removed from the show’s script. Earlier, we had removed a mirror from the fort and a plaque which referred to this incident,” BJP MP CP Joshi told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

The district administration has said that the contested section of the show, which inaugurated by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday, will be removed after review.