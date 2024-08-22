Badlapur Child Molestation: What Are BJP Links of the School in the Dock?

'Tumhala laaj nahi vaatat?' (Aren't you ashamed of yourself?) You protested for the rights of Hindus in a foreign nation but you could not raise your voice for the little girl from Maharashtra's Thane? Is this because the trustee of the school is from the BJP?" said a banner outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thane district office on Wednesday, 21 August, erected by social activist Ajay Jeya.

Along with picture of several local BJP leaders and party workers protesting against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, the banner had a picture of Tushar Sharad Apte, one of the trustees of the school in Badlapur where two minor girls were allegedly molested by a sweeper, an incident that led to widespread outrage and violent protests in Thane on 20 August.