BJP Leader Shot Dead by Terrorists in J&K's Kulgam. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
A BJP leader was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, 17 August, reports said.
The deceased has been identified as Javeed Ahmad Dar, who was serving as the party's constituency president of HS Bugh in Kulgam.
Parties and political leaders, including the BJP, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, condemned the incident.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined