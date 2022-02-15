BJP Govt’s J&K Delimitation Move: An Attempt at Manipulating Voting Patterns?

With the working draft of the Delimitation Commission out, the Modi government has set the ball rolling for the most decisive move in Jammu & Kashmir.

The moratorium on redistricting Assembly constituencies in Jammu & Kashmir, which was implemented by former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah to mirror a similar nation-wide ban until 2026, had ceased to exist in 2019 with the passing of the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

For the past two years, the Modi government has been remaking the entire administrative apparatus of the Union Territory and pushing drastic changes with respect to land ownership, resource extraction and residency rights.

Yet, there has been speculation that once the civilian government replaces the gubernatorial regime in Jammu & Kashmir, a lot of these new mechanisms would be reversed.