BJP Alleges Stone-Pelting, Attacks on Security Amid Bypolls in West Bengal

Violence was reported from West Bengal on Tuesday, 12 April, where voting is underway for the bypolls to the Lok Sabha seat of Asansol and Ballygunge Assembly constituency.
(Photo: Twitter/EC)
Violence was reported in West Bengal on Tuesday, 12 April, where voting is underway for the bypolls to the Lok Sabha seat of Asansol and Ballygunge Assembly constituency.
The BJP candidate for the Asanol seat, Agnimitra Paul, has alleged that workers of the TMC had pelted stones at the BJP convoy. She added that the police had taken no action over the alleged attack, and that it was trying to influence the voting process.
"TMC people thrashed our security with bamboo sticks... No matter how hard Mamata Banerjee tries, BJP is winning here," Agnimitra Paul was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. She also alleged that mediapersons were being stopped from going to the polling booths with her.
The by-election is being held after the Lok Sabha seat was vacated by Babul Supriyo, who resigned as MP of Asansol after switching from the BJP to the TMC. The TMC has fielded actor Shatrughan Sinha, who was earlier with the BJP, against Paul.
Meanwhile, TMC's Babul Supriyo alleged on Monday morning, 11 April, that he was not allowed to enter a booth in Ballygunge, where an Assembly bypoll is being held. He said he would complain to the Election Commission about the same.
Supriyo further claimed that BJP candidate Keya Gosh had entered some polling booths on Monday night, and that the TMC had informed the EC about it. "I suspect CPM and BJP will hurl allegations that I'm trying to influence the voters," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
A bypoll is taking place after MLA Subrata Mukherjee died last year.
(With inputs from ANI and India Today)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)