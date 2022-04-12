BJP Alleges Stone-Pelting, Attacks on Security Amid Bypolls in West Bengal

Violence was reported in West Bengal on Tuesday, 12 April, where voting is underway for the bypolls to the Lok Sabha seat of Asansol and Ballygunge Assembly constituency.

The BJP candidate for the Asanol seat, Agnimitra Paul, has alleged that workers of the TMC had pelted stones at the BJP convoy. She added that the police had taken no action over the alleged attack, and that it was trying to influence the voting process.

"TMC people thrashed our security with bamboo sticks... No matter how hard Mamata Banerjee tries, BJP is winning here," Agnimitra Paul was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. She also alleged that mediapersons were being stopped from going to the polling booths with her.