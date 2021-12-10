‘Lost Part of My Family’: Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar Remembers Her Friend Mrs Rawat

When Lieutenant General (retd) Madhuri Kanitkar met Mrs Madhulika Rawat on 31 October 2021 – the day she retired after 39 years of service – little did she know that it would also be the last time they ever met. Lt Gen Kanitkar served as the first Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Medical) under Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.

In a tragic accident, General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, an Army Brigadier, and 10 others lost their lives after an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed into a heavily wooded area in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district.