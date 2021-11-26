Amid Opposition, Nitish Kumar Takes Anti-Liquor Oath in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and all public servants in the state took a pledge to abstain from consuming alcohol at Gyan Bhawan in Patna on Friday, 26 November. This marked the second time such a pledge was taken since the complete liquor ban in 2016.

Addressing the gathering in Gyan Bhawan, the CM pronounced, "I, Nitish Kumar, today on November 26, 2011, at the premise of Gyan Bhawan, with complete probity taking oath that I will not consume liquor for the whole life. Whether I be on duty or not, I will not indulge in liquor-involving activities even in daily life any how."