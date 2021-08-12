Bihar Man Stabbed at Dasna Devi Temple: FIR Filed, No Arrests So Far

In the knife attack on Bihar man at Dasna Devi Temple in Ghaziabad on Tuesday, 10 August, the police has registered an FIR under section 323 and 307 (attempt to murder) at Masuri police station based on the complaint of a close aide of temple chief priest Yati Narsinghanand.

The complainant, Anil Yadav, has alleged that assailants wanted to kill Narsinghanand but instead attacked the guest, in saffron attire, who had come down from Bihar.

"The assailants scaled the wall and barged into the campus. Swami Nareshnand, a guest sadhu from Bihar was sleeping on the bed where, generally, Yati Narsinghanand rests. After spotting saffron clothes, the assailants attacked in an attempt to kill Yati Narsinghanand," an excerpt in the complaint read.