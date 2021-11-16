Bihar Hooch Tragedy: CM Nitish Kumar Holds Review Meeting on Liquor Ban

After a spate of deaths due to spurious alcohol in the 'dry' state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, 16 November, held a high-level review meeting on the prohibition of liquor.
The meeting reportedly had all of the district magistrates, superintendents of police, and senior officials of the state in attendance.
"We urge all the political parties to come together on this in the public interest. The crime rate has decreased in Bihar after the liquor ban and parties should rise above politics and support this for the welfare of the people," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minister Jivesh Kumar Mishra said on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.
Bihar Minister Shahnawaz Hussain stated that the government's stand on liquor ban was firm, and that the meeting was being held to ensure that the law is properly implemented.
Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar has maintained that the liquor ban, which was imposed in the state in 2016, was done with the consensus of all political parties.
"People can die if they consume liquor. It is a bad substance. I don't understand why people drink liquor," Kumar said while interacting with mediapersons on Monday.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition for Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, hitting out against Kumar, was previously quoted as saying by news agency IANS:
"He (Nitish Kumar) used to hold high-level meetings with the same officials and ministers. What change has he made? Liquor tragedies keep occurring in Bihar with people losing their lives."
