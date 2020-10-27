Bihar Elections 2020: How to Check Your Name in the Voter List
Here are steps on how you can check your name on the voter list and download a voter slip for the Bihar Elections.
The Quint
Around 1,066 candidates are contesting across 70 seats in the first phase of Bihar elections. | (Photo: The Quint)
India
With the first phase of polling set to kick off in Bihar on Wednesday, 28 October, lakhs of voters across the state will take to the ballot and seal the fate of 1,066 candidates contesting from 71 seats to the state’s Legislative Assembly.
Elections to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held in three phases, with the second and third phase witnessing a fight over 94 and 78 seats respectively.
As the elections draw near, it’s important for the voters to be aware of the voting dates in their respective constituencies and ensure that their name is in the voters’ list for Bihar Assembly elections 2020.
How to Check your Name in the Voters’ List for Bihar Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020
Go to the Election Commission of India website–eci.gov.in
Scroll down to find the ‘Name Search in Voters List’ option and click on it
You will be redirected to a new page – National Voters’ Service Portal
On that page, you will get two options – “Search by details” and “Search by EPIC No.” Choose the desired option
In case, if you select ‘search by details’
Submit the required details, enter state and district
One can also find their district on the map option given alongside
Enter constituency and then copy and paste the captcha code
Click search and voters’ details will be displayed on their screen
If you select search by EPIC no
Enter the EPIC no mentioned on voter ID
Enter your state, captcha code
Click on search and all details will be displayed on the screen
How to Download the Bihar Vidhan Sabha 2020 Voter Slip:
Visit the official website of the chief electoral officer, Bihar ceobihar.nic.in