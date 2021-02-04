Bihar Poll: For 12 Seats, Crucial Form 20 Filled Later, Defying EC

Can any school, college or university declare exam results without compiling the marks of all students? No.

Similarly, an election officer representing the Election Commission of India (EC) cannot declare an election result without compiling the vote count numbers of all candidates in its final result sheet or Form 20.

But it seems that some Returning Officers (ROs) in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections declared results without following this critical rule mentioned in The Conduct of Election Rules 1961.