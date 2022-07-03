‘Biased and Inaccurate’: MEA Rejects US Panel’s Report on Religious Freedom

The Ministry of External Affairs India on Saturday, 2 July, called a report by a US government commission on religious freedom "biased and inaccurate."

The report was published by the Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), which designated India, along with China, Pakistan, Afghanistan and 11 other nations as "countries of particular concern" with respect to religious freedom.

Coming down heavily on that conclusion, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that, "We have seen the biased and inaccurate comments on India by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF). These comments reflect a severe lack of understanding of India and its constitutional framework, its plurality and its democratic ethos."