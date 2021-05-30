Bhima Koregaon Case: 83-Year-Old Stan Swamy Tests COVID Positive

Days after the Bombay High Court ordered 80-year-old human rights activist Father Stan Swamy to be shifted to a private hospital to treat his existing ailments, he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bombay High Court on Friday ordered the Maharashtra government to immediately transfer ailing octogenarian priest and Koregaon-Bhima case accused to a private hospital for 15 days, in view of his deteriorating health. Swamy, a patient of Parkinson’s disease, had been suffering from fever, severe cough, headache and upset stomach for the past few weeks.

Swamy was arrested last year on 8 October in the Bhima Koregaon case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and has languished in Taloja Jail since.