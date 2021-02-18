Bhim Army Chief Azad in TIME Magazine’s 100 Emerging Leaders List

The magazine also points out: “He (Azad) hopes to turn the reach of the Bhim Army –and his own growing popularity – into wins at the ballot box, and in March 2020 launched a political party.”

“Its first real test comes during elections next year in Uttar Pradesh, where Hindu nationalists are politically dominant. Despite the Bhim Army’s muscular stance, Aazad has also cultivated an aura of charismatic approachability through deft use of social media; even Azad’s luxuriant mustache – a style seen by some dominant castes as a status symbol – is a form of resistance,” it added.