‘PM Did Not Listen’: Priyanka Gandhi At Mathura’s Farmers Meeting

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed a Kisan Panchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Tuesday, 23 February, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not listen to the farmers’ appeals. She was welcomed by farmers and Congress workers, who presented her with a plough as a memento upon her arrival at Brajbhoomi.

“This government cut off electricity, shut the water supply, beat and tortured the farmers, but did not listen to them,” the Congress general secretary said.

Speaking on ‘mismanagement’ of the farmers’ outrage against the BJP government’s farm laws, she said that even after 90 days of ceaseless protests on the borders of the national capital, the PM did not come to talk to the farmers, nor did he send anyone.

“When ego of a politician becomes more important, then they lose touch with people,” Gandhi added, ANI quoted.

The leader of the Congress Party also mentioned that 215 farmers have been martyred in their struggle against the farm laws. She said, “This government said it would double your incomes, but nothing has changed since 2019.”

ANI also reported that a section of people raised slogans at the panchayat, seeking Priyanka Gandhi’s intervention in a rape case in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. The leader dismounted from the stage and heard the appeals of the people.

The farmers meeting at Mathura was rescheduled after the demise of captain Satish Sharma on 19 February and is a part of a series of Kisan Panchayats that the INC is organising in Western UP’s 27 districts, IANS reported.

The farmers’ agitation against the central government’s three farm laws has been going on for over 90 days.