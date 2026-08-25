Betting on Books in the Age of AI

And quite simply, Say Again Press is an attempt to bring readers compelling books in this age of short attention spans. We believe that there is very much an audience for human-created content and for well-curated experiences.

Many of our readers want to think more deeply and not just feel outraged at the mercy of an algorithm. Many of us want to think our own original thoughts, and communicate them in a way that shapes a broader discourse.

We know that’s true because you’re right here, reading this.