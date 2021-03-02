Bengaluru Riots Case: Juvenile Released After 6 Months in Prison

A 17-year-old juvenile, arrested in connection with the riots in Bengaluru on 11 August 2020, was released on bail on 26 February, after spending nearly six months in the central prison despite rules stating that those under the age of 18 should be under the charge of a juvenile police unit and not be in a police lockup or in jail.

Multiple enquires have now established that the juvenile was under the age of 18 on 11 August 2020, the day of the riots in DJ Halli and KG Halli in Bengaluru. The juvenile spent six months in the Bengaluru central prison locked up with hardened criminals until the Karnataka High Court passed orders on 9 February to shift him to an observation home under the Juvenile Justice Board.

The high court's orders came after a petition was filed in the Karnataka High Court in November 2020.