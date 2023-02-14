Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Income Tax Department Searches BBC Offices in Delhi and Mumbai: Reports

Income Tax Department Searches BBC Offices in Delhi and Mumbai: Reports

The searches come on the heels of a controversy surrounding a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Modi.
The Income Tax department on Tuesday, 14 February, has undertaken a search at the Delhi office of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), according to multiple reports.

The Income Tax (IT) department on Tuesday, 14 February, is undertaking searches at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), according to multiple news reports.

Details: The BBC office is in the HT House building located on Delhi's KG Marg Road.

  • Officials are also at the news organisation's office premises in Mumbai

  • The search operation began a little before noon, as per sources

  • BBC India employees were asked to hand over their phones to the officials half an hour later, sources told The Quint

Why it matters: The search come on the heels of a controversy surrounding a two-part BBC documentary focusing on Prime Minister Modi and his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Yes, but: The IT department investigation pertains to "tax evasion" and the relevant business documents are being inspected, officials reportedly told news agency PTI.

Also Read‘Support Free Press’: US State Dept After India Bans BBC Documentary on PM Modi

Opposition parties reacted to the searches at the BBC offices:

  • TMC MP Mahua Moitra tweeted with sarcasm, "Reports of Income Tax raid at BBC's Delhi office. Wow, really? How unexpected."

  • Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "While we are demanding a JPC on Adani, the government is after BBC."

Some context: While the documentary was not made available by BBC in India, links were posted on various social media platforms.

  • Then, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed Youtube and Twitter to remove links to BBC’s documentary

  • The ministry exercised its emergency powers under Rule 16 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021

In the courtroom: A petition seeking a ban on BBC's operations in India was recently heard by the Supreme Court of India.

  • Stating that the petition is "absolutely misconceived," the apex court dismissed the plea

Also ReadBBC Documentary: Are 'Emergency Powers' Under IT Rules Constitutionally Valid?

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

