Here’s Why India Faced Disruption in Banking OTP Services

Implementation of the second phase of new SMS regulations by telecom companies in India on Monday, 8 March, caused disruption of crucial SMS services like OTPs from banks and e-Commerce companies.
According to a report by The Economic Times, the Aadhaar Authentication of services also crashed. “We are unable to reach authentication service to serve you OTP. Please try again later,” said a notice on the official Aadhaar website.
The newly imposed SMS regulation by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) moved into its second phase on 8 March. However, the implementation of these guidelines caused disruption in banking and e-Commerce OTP services.
Several users took to Twitter to complain about not receiving OTPs while making online payments.
In February, the Delhi High Court had directed TRAI to enforce Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulation (TCCCPR), which was designed to stop the problem of ‘unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) or spam call and messages’, reported The Hindu.
These guidelines were implemented so that the use of fake SMS headers by scammers to dupe customers is stopped.
According to TRAI’s latest guidelines, every SMS must be verified before it is delivered.
Telecom operators blamed Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) companies as the reason for OTP disruption in the country.
Independent Internet researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia told The Quint, “There are two types of SMS messages – transactional and promotional. Each SMS is now being vetted by DLT companies.”
Meanwhile, telecom operators defended their systems and blamed DLT companies, who they said had failed to comply with these regulatory standards.
“Close to 50% traffic is getting dropped because of content scrubbing. Officials from India’s top banks including HDFC and SBI are extremely furious and dialing TRAI to address the mess at the earliest,” a top executive at a leading telemarketing firm told The Economic Times.
With several people not receiving OTP messages, chances of cyber fraud have increased. “Scammers might make any transactions on your account and you would not receive any messages,” said Rajaharia.
Here’s how to stay safe:
Published: undefined