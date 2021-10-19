'How Can Sheikh Hasina Let This Happen': Javed Akhtar on Violence in Bangladesh

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to react to the recent communal violence in Bangladesh. On Sunday, 18 October, at least 20 homes belonging to Hindus were set on fire and 66 homes vandalised in a village about 255 km from the capital city of Dhaka over an alleged blasphemous social media post, news agency PTI reported on Monday.

Akhtar wrote on Twitter, "What is happening in Bangala Desh is a matter of great shame . Those who are trying to crush a vulnerable minority are bullies cowards and sick communalists. How can (Prime Minister) Sheikh Haseena who is known for secular values let this happen under her watch".