Balrampur Rape Case to Be Heard by a Fast-Track Court: UP Govt

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday, 4 October, informed that the case involving a 22 year old Dalit woman who died in Balrampur after being raped by two men will be heard in a fast-track court, reported PTI. The UP government reportedly also said that the National Security Act (NSA) may be invoked, as well, thereafter.

According to India Today, Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthi along with ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar and Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi met the family of the victim on UP CM Adityanath’s order.

Two accused have been arrested in connection with the case.



The 22 year old had died on 29 September, the same day the Hatharas victim had breathed her last. According to NDTV, she had gone to take admission to her college, and was allegedly raped on her way back