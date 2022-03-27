Bakhtiyapur: Man Attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar During Function, Arrested

Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar, on Sunday, 27 March, was attacked by a man in his hometown Bakhtiyapur. The man has since been arrested and is currently in police custody, NDTV reported.

The attack was caught on CCTV camera and mobile phones and has gone viral on social media.

The attack occurred when the CM was paying his respects to a statue of Shibhadra Yaji, a noted freedom fighter from Bihar, at a local Safar hospital complex.