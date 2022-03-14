'You Listen to Me': Nitish Kumar Rebukes Speaker in Bihar Assembly Over Charge

Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday, 14 March, pulled up Assembly Speaker Vijay Sinha after BJP MLA Sanjay Sarawgi pointed out an issue of Lakhisarai in the house.
Under the special privilege motion, he asked the chief secretary and DGP of Bihar to take action in this matter. Unfortunately, no action has been taken against alleged SHOs and DSP.
Sanjay Sarawgi, a BJP leader, took up the issue during the Question hour of Vidhan Sabha and asked the minister to inform the house about the action taken report.
As the chief minister is also holding the home portfolio, he got upset. He stood from the seat and directly told the speaker that the house cannot run like this.
"I will ask the department concerned to provide the status of the investigation. If anyone has any doubt, I will hold a meeting on this matter today," Kumar said.
"When I visit my constituency, people ask me that I am sitting on such a big post but unable to address the issues of my areas. Why has the state government not taken action against two SHOs and a DSP?" Sinha asked.
"When it comes to the constitution, people like me are always eager to learn from you (Chief Minister) and other senior members of the house. You are more knowledgeable than me but please don't disrespect the Speaker's chair," Sinha said.
